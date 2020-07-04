On Saturday night, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country will make one college football program very happy.

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2021 class, plans to announce his collegiate commitment in just a few hours. He’s the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback in the class, taking home Elite 11 MVP honors earlier this week.

Not too long ago, Williams revealed when he would announce his collegiate commitment. “There will definitely be some 4th of July fireworks on the recruiting trail this summer as the No. 1 quarterback in the Top247 Caleb Williams says he’ll announce his college decision,” said 247Sports’ insider Steve Wiltfong.

Over the past few weeks, three programs have emerged as the frontrunners to land the top quarterback recruit. Oklahoma has been the heavy favorite for months, but two other teams are in the mix as well.

100-percent of 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions have Williams choosing the Sooners. However, LSU and Maryland have been putting in work recently and are among the three finalists.

247 Sports analyst Charles Powers compared Williams to NFL star quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Has unique arm dexterity and can deliver strikes from multiple platforms,” Powers said of Williams. “Just as comfortable throwing on the move as in the pocket and does not need to set his feet to deliver a well thrown ball. Extremely tough for defenders to corral both in the pocket and the open field.”

Power suggested Williams has what it takes to become a potential top-10 pick in the NFL draft.

First things first, he’ll announce his collegiate commitment tonight.

Where will he land?