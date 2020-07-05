No. 1 QB Caleb Williams Trolled Texas During Commitment Ceremony

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 quarterback recruit and a five-star player in the class of 2021, will be an Oklahoma Sooner.

Williams announced his long-anticipated commitment about an hour ago. The Sooners beat out LSU and Maryland, a local power program for the Washington, D.C. native.

If there is one thing the Oklahoma program is good at, it is producing elite quarterbacks. Lincoln Riley has turned OU into an absolute factory in that regard. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were back-to-back Heisman winners and No. 1 NFL Draft picks, while Jalen Hurts had his most prolific college season for the program after transferring from Alabama. Spencer Rattler, a former No. 1 QB recruit, is expected to take over the job this fall.

Oklahoma is great at producing college quarterbacks. It is also great at trolling archrival Texas. The Sooners have dominated the Big 12 for years now, and they won’t ever let Texas, one of the biggest programs in the country, forget it. Caleb Williams jumped on that train tonight, flashing a big “Horns Down” on CBS Sports Network after making his decision.

someone call the police pic.twitter.com/wfBnh7HseM — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) July 5, 2020

Horns Down with Fourth of July fireworks in the background on national television is a serious flex. If you have that kind of shot, you might as well take it. Just days after winning the MVP award at the Elite 11 quarterback camp, Williams is having one heck of a week.

Amazingly, it may not even be the best Horns Down by a new Sooners commit today. Earlier today, four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin, an Austin native, did it at the end of his commitment video while wearing a giant “OU” logo chain.

“I left the season to comeback with a reason, I ain’t say it was easy”!!! C O M M I T T E D❤️!!

#Island21 #WTMMIMI

🎥: @ConnorEllinor pic.twitter.com/covQDohKeJ — Latrell McCutchin🦹🏾‍♂️ (@bil_trell) July 4, 2020

With that pair of blue-chip commitments today, the Oklahoma Sooners class has jumped up to No. 14 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12. That is despite having just 11 commitments so far, second fewest in the top 15, behind only Alabama. There is plenty of room left in that class, and the Sooners have a chance to close very strong.