Kansas football had a lead over Oklahoma at halftime, but Caleb Williams and the Sooners offense has started to roll late in the game. The freshman quarterback just converted a 4th-and-1 in one of the craziest ways imaginable.

Up 28-23, the Sooners have the ball and are trying to ice the game. The Kansas defense nearly turned them over on downs at the OU 46, which would’ve given the Jayhawks offense pretty good field position to try and win the game. And then Williams made a play most of us have never seen before.

On 4th-and-1 with just 3:20 left in the game, the Jayhawks stuffed Kennedy Brooks on a run up the middle. It looked like forward progress had been stopped, and there’s an argument the play should’ve been blown dead.

Instead, Williams grabbed the ball back from his running back, and sprinted forward for a first down. OU wound up scoring on the drive, likely putting this one away after a very spotty start.

What a heads up decision by Caleb Williams 🤯pic.twitter.com/nBT26WDg5b — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 23, 2021

While there’s some debate as to whether it should’ve been blown dead, it was so cool that most don’t care. Among those very pumped after the play: former Sooners star Baker Mayfield.

CALEB WILLIAMS. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 23, 2021

amazing play by Caleb Williams but also incredible awareness by the Oklahoma RB to realize the dude trying to take the ball was his teammate and not an opponent and let go — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 23, 2021

99 awareness for Caleb Williams when he makes it in Madden pic.twitter.com/4UuzEEVI1n — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 23, 2021

My favorite part: even the guy who tackled Caleb Williams is immediately shrugging about what just happened pic.twitter.com/J58Pua8xrI — Jason Kirk 🛰 2021 ACC champion Pitt (@thejasonkirk) October 23, 2021

It's impossible for one football player to win a game by himself but Caleb Williams is getting very close — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 23, 2021

On the drive before, Caleb Williams took it himself on a 4th-and-3, and broke a 40-yard touchdown run to push OU’s lead to 28-17.

CALEB WILLIAMS KEEPS IT FOR THE 40-YARD TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/lvbh3K3rut — ESPN (@espn) October 23, 2021

Kansas answered, but after Williams’ 4th-and-1 magic show, Kennedy Brooks punched in a four-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left, to push the score to 35-23.

Oklahoma certainly has some questions to answer, but Caleb Williams has injected some serious life into Lincoln Riley’s program over the last few weeks.

[Sports Illustrated]