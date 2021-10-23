The Spun

College Football Fans Are Freaking Out About What Caleb Williams Just Did

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams on the field.NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a touchdown by running back Eric Gray against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 52-31. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Kansas football had a lead over Oklahoma at halftime, but Caleb Williams and the Sooners offense has started to roll late in the game. The freshman quarterback just converted a 4th-and-1 in one of the craziest ways imaginable.

Up 28-23, the Sooners have the ball and are trying to ice the game. The Kansas defense nearly turned them over on downs at the OU 46, which would’ve given the Jayhawks offense pretty good field position to try and win the game. And then Williams made a play most of us have never seen before.

On 4th-and-1 with just 3:20 left in the game, the Jayhawks stuffed Kennedy Brooks on a run up the middle. It looked like forward progress had been stopped, and there’s an argument the play should’ve been blown dead.

Instead, Williams grabbed the ball back from his running back, and sprinted forward for a first down. OU wound up scoring on the drive, likely putting this one away after a very spotty start.

While there’s some debate as to whether it should’ve been blown dead, it was so cool that most don’t care. Among those very pumped after the play: former Sooners star Baker Mayfield.

On the drive before, Caleb Williams took it himself on a 4th-and-3, and broke a 40-yard touchdown run to push OU’s lead to 28-17.

Kansas answered, but after Williams’ 4th-and-1 magic show, Kennedy Brooks punched in a four-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left, to push the score to 35-23.

Oklahoma certainly has some questions to answer, but Caleb Williams has injected some serious life into Lincoln Riley’s program over the last few weeks.

[Sports Illustrated]

