Just a few months ago, five-star recruit Caleb Williams was a senior in high school. Fast forward to Saturday, the standout quarterback took the field at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the Sooners’ spring game.

Williams is already living up to the hype he brought with him to Norman. He won’t surpass Spencer Rattler as long as Rattler’s a Sooner, but Lincoln Riley may have already found Rattler’s successor.

The five-star recruit shined during the Oklahoma spring game on Saturday. He completed 10 of his 11 throws for 99 yards and a score. He also made an impact on the ground, carrying the rock five times for 42 yards.

Statistically speaking, you couldn’t ask for a better start from Williams. Oklahoma fans are already drooling over Williams’ first collegiate reps.

Caleb Williams today: 10/11 passing for 99 yds, 5 carries for 42 yards.#Sooners — John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) April 24, 2021

Caleb Williams is gonna be special. 😈 — Blessed_Daily (@BlueBloodOU) April 24, 2021

Ok I’ll bite. Caleb Williams looks really, really good. Comfortable, composed, I’ve already fallen in the hot take Spring Game trap that he’s going to be a star. — Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) April 24, 2021

Here’s a look at two of his most impressive highlights on the day.

The first of many for Caleb Williams in a #Sooners uniform. pic.twitter.com/xt8UOGbRPl — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) April 24, 2021

It’s a good thing Lincoln Riley has already found Spencer Rattler’s successor. We were starting to get worried the Sooners were getting short on star quarterbacks (kidding).

It’s easy to see why recruiting experts gave Caleb Williams a five-star rating. He already looks like one of the best athletes on the field and possesses rare composure in the pocket. He certainly isn’t your typical freshman.

Williams will probably have to wait at least a year until he becomes Oklahoma’s starter, though. Rattler is returning for his third year with the Sooners, and he has all the makings of becoming a Heisman finalist this upcoming season.