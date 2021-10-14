Caleb Williams Reportedly Already Filed 4 Trademark Applications

Caleb Williams had quite the Saturday last weekend, leading his Oklahoma Sooners back from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat rival Texas. He very likely stole Spencer Rattler’s starting quarterback job in the process, though Lincoln Riley hasn’t made any public declarations on that decision yet.

There was no guarantee that Williams would get serious playing time this year, with Rattler entrenched as the starter. Even so, back in August he reportedly filed for four trademarks: his name, silhouette, a “Superman logo” with his initials, and a secondary logo, which also utilizes his ‘CW’ initials.

In the months after the NCAA opened up the potential for players to utilize their own name, image, and likeness for profit, a number of players have created professional brands for themselves, complete with designed logos and other marks.

Front Office Sports reports that Williams is looking to make clothing and merchandise, and could host football camps and other “educational services.” If he remains the Oklahoma starting quarterback, one of the biggest positions in all of college sports, that could be very lucrative for him.

Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property tweeted a gif showing all of the Caleb Williams logos submitted in the applications. They were filed on Aug. 5.

Stepping in for Rattler, the true freshman quarterback completed 16-of-25 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, adding 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Oklahoma came back from a huge first half deficit to win 55-48.

Most expect Caleb Williams to be under center when the Sooners face TCU on Saturday. Whether he takes over as the full-time starter this week, or sometime down the road, the future is extremely bright for the young Sooner gunslinger.

