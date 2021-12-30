Caleb Williams Addresses His Future At Oklahoma After Bowl Win

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams had a strong performance in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon on Wednesday night.

Now, the world waits to see if it will be his last game in crimson and cream. Williams’ future has been a point of speculation since head coach Lincoln Riley stunned the college football world and left for USC one month ago.

After throwing for three touchdowns in the 47-32 win over the Ducks, Williams spoke with the media about the challenges of the last month and what he is planning for his next steps.

In short, don’t expect to hear anything definitive until after Williams and his family return from an upcoming vacation.

“First and foremost, I have been — like you said, it’s been up and down, a roller coaster. Like you said, all my guys have been through it. We were all shocked, we were all hit by it at the same time, same moment, so that’s how it’s been, up and down. We lost a lot of coaches, and we have a legend that comes back. We have GAs that step up. We have (co-offensive coordinator and inside receivers) coach (Cale) Gundy. We have a bunch of guys like that that stepped up in a bunch of different places and helped lead us to this awesome Alamodome and week that we’ve been here or five days or so, and it’s been awesome. Like everybody always says, San Antonio is very hospitable, and it’s been just like that. Everybody has welcomed us, and it’s been very fun. “The whole transfer portal thing and coach BV [head coach Brent Venables] going up there and saying all of that, I was focused on finishing the semester off strong, being with my guys, making sure that all my guys that won’t be here next year — I have the chance to be here. All my guys that won’t be here next year, they go off on the right note, we go off 11-2, and I’m about to go on vacation with my family. I haven’t been on vacation in a really long time. After all these ups and downs I want to go on vacation, spend time with my family and focus on that, and that’s it.”

A five-star recruit, Williams replaced an ineffective Spencer Rattler in the Red River Showdown against Texas in October. He didn’t look back, seizing the starting job and eventually forcing Rattler to decide to transfer.

Obviously, the biggest piece of recruiting that Brent Venables can do early on in his OU tenure is keeping Williams in the fold for 2022. We’ll see if he is able to pull that off.