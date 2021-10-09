Caleb Williams introduced himself to the greater college football world in a big way this afternoon, subbing in for Spencer Rattler and leading the Oklahoma Sooners to an epic comeback win over hated rival Texas. In most instances, we would’ve heard from Williams on the field after a performance like he had.

In an abbreviated performance, Williams was 16-for-25 for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 88 yards on just four carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run.

After trailing 38-20 at the half, Williams subbed in for Rattler and led the Sooners to a 55-48 win, outscoring the Longhorns 35-10 in the second half. They scored on five of their final six drives in the win.

ABC’s Holly Rowe was set to speak to the Sooners’ quarterback after his heroic performance. Instead, Lincoln Riley shut it down. Rowe apologized to the viewers and Williams after he wasn’t given the opportunity to speak after his big day.

Dear viewers, please know I am always working for you. I asked to interview @CALEBcsw postgame and Lincoln Riley said no. That kid deserved this stage and this opportunity. I actually apologized to Caleb who expected to be interviewed — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 9, 2021

The move may not be terribly surprising to those familiar with Oklahoma football. Lincoln Riley generally doesn’t allow true freshmen to speak to the media. Of course, this is a pretty rare circumstance.

If Caleb Williams takes over this starting job, he’s the de facto leader of the team, freshman or not. With that comes plenty of responsibility, and everyone is better served if they’re able to hear from him directly.

To pull him as he was prepared to do a TV interview right after the game is rough as well. We’ll see if Riley addresses the situation as he speaks to the media now.

[Caleb Williams]