Caleb Williams Sends Message After Oklahoma’s Win Over Texas

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is the talk of the college football world.

The former five star began the day as Spencer Rattler’s backup. He finished the day by looking like college football’s next superstar quarterback. How? Oh, just by leading the Sooners to an improbable comeback against Texas on Saturday afternoon.

It’s safe to say Williams is the new face of the Oklahoma Sooners. That is unless Lincoln Riley turns back to Rattler, which would be viewed widely as a horrific decision. For now, we’ll pretend the job is Williams’ to lose.

The dual-threat quarterback took to Twitter on Saturday evening to send a message to Oklahoma fans following his big win.

“6-0 babyyy,” Williams said on Twitter. “’That’s the reason why you come to Oklahoma’ Appreciate coach and the men on this team that believed in me and had my back!! #HornsDown.”

6-0 babyyy. “That’s the reason why you come to Oklahoma” Appreciate coach and the men on this team that believed in me and had my back!! #HornsDown #NFW @TheClarkeStroud — Caleb “Superman” Williams (@CALEBcsw) October 9, 2021

For those who don’t know much about Caleb Williams, we’ll give you a quick summary.

Williams checked in as the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 2 quarterback in the 247Sports composite score coming out of high school. He’s drawn plenty of comparisons to current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

If Williams plays anything like Prescott, the Sooners are in for a treat. We can’t imagine Oklahoma turns back to Rattler at this point.

Williams will most likely make the first start of his collegiate career next Saturday against TCU.