Camar Wheaton, No. 2 Running Back, Names His Top 3 Schools

One of the best running back recruits from the 2021 class made three college football programs very happy on Tuesday afternoon.

Camar Wheaton, a five-star running back from Texas, announced his three finalists. He is the No. 2 running back recruit in the 2021 class and No. 2 player from the state of Texas.

Unfortunately for Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns, they were not among the finalists for the No. 18 player in the class. In a statement on Twitter, Wheaton revealed Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma are all still in the running.

“Sorry for the wait & the small error … official top 3,” Wheaton said on Twitter.

Sorry for the wait & the small error … official top 3 pic.twitter.com/XtmhxjtcJp — Camar Wheaton (@CamarWheaton) August 25, 2020

Nick Saban has been one of the best recruiters since he took over at Alabama. So too, has Ed Orgeron, who built a powerhouse at LSU over the past few years.

However, both men will likely be on the outside looking in when Wheaton eventually announces his commitment. All of 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions have the star running back committing to Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners.

That has to be a tough thing to read for Longhorns fans, who didn’t even make the final cut. Plenty of other elite programs like Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State didn’t make the cut either.

Riley and company are used to landing top talent and it seems like the team is poised to land yet another star running back.