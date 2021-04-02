Just a few days ago, Loyola Chicago’s impressive run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end, leaving plenty of questions about the future of the program.

Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser has been a candidate for numerous head coaching openings in the past. However, this might finally be the year he actually decides to make a jump to a larger program.

There are several head coaching vacancies that might be of interest to Moser. Indiana recently fired Archie Miller, and Moser’s name immediately became tossed around as a potential candidate.

However, there is another program out there that reportedly has its eyes on Moser as well. Following the team’s loss to Gonzaga, Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement.

That left the Sooners without a head coach. College basketball insider Adam Zagoria reported on Thursday night that Moser is the “leading candidate” for the Oklahoma job.

Porter Moser is a leading candidate at Oklahoma, per sources. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 2, 2021

Kruger was one of the most accomplished coaches in college basketball history. He took four different programs to the Sweet 16 and two (Oklahoma and Florida) to the Final Four.

Kruger won’t be easy to replace, but Moser also has a great pedigree. Since taking over as the team’s head coach in 2011, he’s won 188 games.

He led the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018 and nearly had the team back in the Elite Eight of this year’s tournament, but came up just a few points shy.

Will he be the next Oklahoma head coach?