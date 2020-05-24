CBS Analyst Unveils His ‘Massive’ Upset Pick For 2020 Season

There are always a few huge upsets that take us completely by surprise in any given college football season. One CBS analyst is making a big upset pick for the 2020 season.

On Friday, CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee predicted that Oklahoma will fall to TCU on October 31 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Sallee explained that a combination of circumstances working against Lincoln Riley and the Sooners will open the door to a TCU win.

He noted that the TCU game will be Oklahoma’s sixth game in a row without a break, and will be fresh off a potentially tough game against Oklahoma State. Sallee feels that the TCU defense will be able to shake up Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler en route to a win.

The Sooners are currently riding a six-game winning streak against the Horned Frogs. TCU’s last win over Oklahoma was in 2014 – their first and only win over Oklahoma in Fort Worth.

Via CBS Sports:

“The Horned Frogs defense, led by all-everything defensive back Trevon Moehrig-Woodard, will rattle Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (pun intended … I’m not sorry) and give the Sooners no margin for error in the race to return to the College Football Playoff for a fourth consecutive year.”

Oklahoma isn’t entirely new to the big upset since Lincoln Riley took over. In 2017 it was Iowa State, then in 2018 it was a close loss to Texas. But the real kicker was in 2019 when they lost to Kansas State.

None of those losses prevented Oklahoma from reaching the College Football Playoff after winning the Big 12 though.

The real test will be if Riley can keep the team fresh enough consistently all the way to bowl season.