CeeDee Lamb Asked To Name Favorite QB He Played With At Oklahoma

CeeDee Lamb is considered one of the top wideouts available in the 2020 NFL Draft. Over the course of his career at Oklahoma, he played with some really great quarterbacks, such as Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

On Friday, Lamb was asked by Bryant McFadden on Instagram Live which quarterback he would take in a must-win game. Although he didn’t outright say which one he would pick, Lamb hinted that he would choose Murray.

“You said I’m picking one? He’s in this live right now,” Lamb said. “I’m going to let them do their research. Just look at the comments and we’ll see.”

Well, it turns out that Murray was the former Oklahoma quarterback that was watching this video on Instagram Live. He actually shared his thoughts on this debate, saying “He knows who he’s picking.”

Our own Bryant McFadden asked CeeDee Lamb who he would take in a must-win game: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, or Jalen Hurts. Kyler Murray quickly jumped in the comment section to give his take 🤣@BMac_SportsTalk | @_CeeDeeThree | @K1 pic.twitter.com/egJkxQR9MC — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 11, 2020

This past season, Lamb had 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Lamb is projected to go in the first round of the upcoming draft. He should be an appealing option for any team in need of a playmaker.

Several fans were hopeful that Arizona would select Lamb and reunite him with Murray. Any chance of that happening might be gone now that DeAndre Hopkins is a member of the Cardinals.