CeeDee Lamb Names 3 Teams He Spoke With Before NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb has already talked to three NFL teams ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Many project Lamb as a first round pick in the draft later this month. It’s highly unlikely he’ll fall past the middle of the round.

There are plenty of teams in the market for a receiver like Lamb. It appears three teams have emerged as potential landing spots for the former Oklahoma Sooner.

Lamb revealed during a recent Instagram live that he’s already had discussions with the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

“The Niners, I’ve talked to them, the Raiders I’ve talked to them, the Jets, I’ve talked to them,” Lamb said on his Instagram live, via 247Sports.

Each team is in the zone that many expect Lamb to fall into. The Jets hold the No. 11 pick, followed by the Raiders (No. 12) and 49ers (No. 13).

San Francisco just recently obtained the No. 13 pick in a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers gave up Pro Bowl DL DeForest Buckner, but obtained the highly-valued 13th pick in the process. Many expected San Francisco to use the No. 13 pick on a receiver – could Lamb be heading to the 2019-20 NFC Champion?

Lamb will discover his next home at the NFL Draft on Apr. 23rd.