CeeDee Lamb Shares What Number He Picked Before 88

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping that Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the team’s first round draft pick this year, lives up to the jersey number he’ll be wearing.

Lamb will begin his career rocking No. 88 for America’s Team. Those digits are famous, with star wideouts like Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant having worn them before Lamb.

When it was revealed that Lamb would be wearing the double eights, it was reported that owner Jerry Jones pressured the rookie into choosing the number. Jones apparently liked Lamb wearing No. 88 not just because of the rich history with the Cowboys, but also because a former Arkansas teammate of his named Jerry Lamb wore the digits.

However, in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan today, CeeDee said Jones did not try to influence him. He also revealed that if he didn’t pick 88, he was going with No. 10.

"I had the option of 10 or 88 and I picked 10. Then I went more in depth of the situation and the tradition and how much that number means to the organization and it was kinda like why not keep that tradition going." Did Jerry pressure you? "Nah nah not at all." -CeeDee Lamb — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) May 21, 2020

In college, Lamb wore No. 2. However, single digits are not allowed for wide receivers in the NFL.

Ten would have been a sweet number for him as well, but he does have the skill set to the be next great No. 88 for the Cowboys. Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup will form one of the league’s best wide receiver trios this season.

Of course, Dallas is more focused on the man who will be throwing them the ball, Dak Prescott. The team remains in a negotiating stalemate with Prescott, who was handed the franchise tag in March.