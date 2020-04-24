CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend Addresses Viral Moment From NFL Draft

On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys lucked into landing former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

When he made it to No. 17, the Cowboys jumped at the chance to add him to a receiving corps with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. The pick also brought the best moment of draft night.

While Lamb took the phone call from Dallas, his girlfriend tried to take his other phone. He wasn’t having it. He immediately snatched the phone back out of her hand while still on the call with the Cowboys.

The video quickly went viral on social media. However, Lamb’s girlfriend, Crymson Rose, cleared the air on Twitter.

She said his agent was Facetiming him on the other phone so she wanted to answer it for him.

His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys, I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him🤣 sheesh https://t.co/lXR0XUTLJ0 — Crymson Rose (@Crymson_Rose) April 24, 2020

She later sent a message to Dallas fans with a photo of her wearing a Cowboys hat along with the caption “cowboynation.”

Lamb also addressed the incident: “Y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat,” he said on Twitter. Once again, social media made it a bigger deal than it needed to be.

Lamb joins a stacked wide receiver corps, giving quarterback Dak Prescott plenty of weapons to work with.

Dallas will be dangerous in 2020.