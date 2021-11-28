The Lincoln Riley-to-LSU rumors can finally come to an end (for now, at least).

Riley was asked about the LSU coaching job following Oklahoma’s loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

He didn’t even let the reporter finish the question before he made a definitive statement on his future.

Riley announced that he will not be the next head coach at LSU and will stay in Norman to coach the Oklahoma Sooners.

“Let me stop you right there. I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU. Next question,” Riley said.

#Sooners coach Lincoln Riley: “Let me stop you right there. I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU. Next question.” — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 28, 2021

Per usual, college football fans are trying to find a loophole into what Lincoln Riley said.

One fan thinks he’s discovered an answer. LSU’s next head coach will be interim Brad Davis, so technically Riley could live up to his word if he ends up coaching the Tigers next season.

“Great loophole for Lincoln Riley here, as Brad Davis will technically be the next coach at LSU, but only for the bowl game,” a fan said.

“This is exactly what the next head coach of LSU would say. This quote is not fooling me,” another commented.

Others think Lincoln Riley is telling the truth and isn’t actually considering the LSU gig.

“That settles that,” a fan said about the Riley-to-LSU rumors.