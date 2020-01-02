Chandler Morris is a 2020 quarterback recruit from Texas and the son of former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris. His recruitment started to heat up over the past year, but he announced his commitment to the Razorbacks in June.

Morris committed to his father’s program, but then Arkansas decided to fire Chad Morris after a rough first two seasons. Shortly after his father was fired, Morris decommitted from Arkansas.

Just a few months after decommitting from the SEC program, Morris knows where he wants to play this college football.

Morris announced his decision to commit to Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Here’s his announcement.

ESPN 300 quarterback Chandler Morris just committed to Oklahoma at the Under Armour All-America game. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/G7dgIzUzKw — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 2, 2020

Morris is the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and company lost out on five-star quarterback recruit Brock Vandagriff earlier this week. Vandagriff announced his decommitment from Oklahoma so he could be closer to home.

Landing Morris helps ease some of the pain from losing the top quarterback recruit in the country for the 2021 class.

Morris’ father is the current offensive coordinator for the Auburn Tigers. With true freshman quarterback Bo Nix holding down the Tigers starting role, Morris decided to take his talents to Norman.