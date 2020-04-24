4-Star WR Christian Leary Announces Decision Date

Christian Leary is a top wide receiver recruit out of Orlando’s Edgewater High School. He’s the focus of many of the top programs in the country.

Leary, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound pass catcher, is the No. 237 overall recruit in the 2021 class. He’s the No. 41 wide receiver in the country, per 247Sports‘ composite rankings.

Florida is among the top programs after Leary, the No. 33 Sunshine State recruit. They’re joined by Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Oklahoma, and West Virginia in a top six released earlier this year. He tells 247 that Alabama and Oklahoma are the schools most frequently in contact.

Now, we know the timeline for Christian Leary’s decision. The four-star recruit will make his decision on June 6. That gives schools just over six weeks to try and lock in a commitment.

COMMITMENT JUNE 6th , love you ma . — “The HOKAGE” (@ChristianLeary4) April 24, 2020

So far, just one analyst has logged a prediction for where Leary will wind up. OUInsider‘s Brandon Drumm believes he will sign with the Sooners.

Oklahoma certainly doesn’t need to sell its ability to produce top receivers. Yesterday’s first round selection of CeeDee Lamb drives that home. Alabama can say the same after yesterday, with Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy both going in the mid-first round.

Of his top options, Florida currently has the top class, ranked No. 3 in the country. West Virginia, of all teams, comes in second at No. 18. Of course, the current recruiting landscape has been shaken up, and it is still very early in the cycle.