2021 4-Star LB Clayton Smith Announces Commitment Decision

2021 four-star linebacker Clayton Smith is a very versatile player who has been great at both sides of the ball in high school. Now he’s going to get a chance to show the whole country how good he is.

On Friday, Smith announced that he is committing to the University of Oklahoma. The Sooners beat out the likes of Texas, LSU, Kentucky, Oregon, and Florida State, who made his final six.

247Sports rates Smith as the No. 107 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 8 outside linebacker in the country, and the No. 17 prospect from the state of Texas.

2019 was a breakout campaign for Smith. As a junior he recorded 94 tackles, and a whopping 40 tackles for loss along with 20 sacks and eight forced fumbles.

At the high school level, Smith contributed in the receiving game too, adding 10 catches for 237 yards and six touchdowns. For his efforts, he earned first-team all-district honors.

But Smith is more than just a great football player. At Texas High he also competed in basketball and track.

Suffice it to say, Lincoln Riley is adding one hell of an athlete to his 2021 class.

Prior to his commitment, Oklahoma had the No. 31 class in the country, and the No. 5 class in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. In adding Smith, the Sooners get the pass rushing outside linebacker that they need so badly.

It’s been a good day for Oklahoma. Earlier today they landed four-star wide receiver Mario Williams.

The Sooners aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

What kind of an impact will Clayton Smith have for Oklahoma?