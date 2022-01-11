Colin Cowherd Had Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans Today

Though an official move hasn’t happened yet, the college football world believes Caleb Williams will follow Lincoln Riley to USC. That’s a move that wouldn’t sit well with some Oklahoma fans.

In an effort to get ahead of the curve, Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd went on Twitter this afternoon to call out Oklahoma’s fan base.

Cowherd appears to be tired of Oklahoma fans criticizing Riley.

“I see Oklahoma Sooner fans are obsessed again today with Lincoln Riley,” Cowherd tweeted on Monday. “What’s it been 6/7 weeks? Oh wait, I forgot, he’s no good and they were glad to see him go. No, my bad, it’s ‘the way he left.’ Just trying to keep up.”

This isn’t the first time that Cowherd has called out Sooners fans.

“The over the top, angst around Oklahoma football and their fans is goofy. – A few recruits will de commit,” Cowherd said after it was announced that Riley was heading to USC. “A couple Sooners will transfer. Like that’s gonna topple a top five program. Take a deep breath.”