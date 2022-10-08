Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Peter Schrager attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume ) Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Colin Cowherd just can't stop taking shots at Oklahoma. On Saturday, he decided to call out the Sooners' fan base for about the 10th time this season.

Oklahoma dropped its third game in a row this afternoon. Brent Venables' squad was simply embarrassed by Texas.

Cowherd believes this Saturday's performance is a direct result of Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC. While that's certainly possible, not many fans want to hear that right now.

"Imagine thinking, in the era of offensive football, Brent Venables was an upgrade over @LincolnRiley," Cowherd tweeted. "Sooner fans truly believed it."

Cowherd didn't stop there. A few minutes later, he fired a second tweet at Oklahoma fans.

"The transfer portal was created for this Oklahoma mess," he added. "Talented kids gotta upgrade soon as they can. Be the best they can be. Could I suggest heading…West."

At this rate, Cowherd may overthrow Texas as Oklahoma's biggest rival.

Until the Sooners get back on the right track, Cowherd will continue to throw shade at the program.