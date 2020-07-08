Colin Cowherd Names 7 People In Sports He’d Give 12-Year Contracts

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension on Monday, keeping him in town for at least the next 12 years – this is because there are two years remaining on his rookie deal. In honor of that massive extension, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd named the seven people in sports he’d be willing to give 12-year contracts to.

Making a commitment of that magnitude is tough, especially since it all depends on timing. For example, a star athlete like LeBron James would never receive a contract that long at this point in his career. Nonetheless, Cowherd still named a few coaches and players that might deserve a 12-year extension.

Cowherd’s list consisted of one NFL player, two NFL coaches, one college football coach, one college football quarterback and two NBA stars.

Out of all the notable names that made the cut, the most surprising has to be Trevor Lawrence. We haven’t even seen how he’ll look as a professional quarterback, but Cowherd is clearly confident in the young gunslinger’s abilities.

Here’s the list of players that Cowherd would give a 12-year contract to:

Russell Wilson

Kyle Shanahan

Sean McVay

Trevor Lawrence

Lincoln Riley

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Luka Doncic

Cowherd has always been a huge fan of Russell Wilson, so it makes sense as to why he’d make this list. On the flip side, a 12-year contract for Wilson would mean he’s getting paid until he’s 43 years old.

You can listen to Cowherd’s explanation for each decision here:

Russell Wilson: Yes Lincoln Riley: Yes Dabo Swinney: No Who would @ColinCowherd give 12-year contracts to? pic.twitter.com/vX0Sv62EqU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 8, 2020

Luka Doncic might be the best fit for a 12-year contract. He’s only 21 years old and has a playing style that doesn’t include high-flying dunks or any type of moves that result in a major injury.

Which coach or player would you give a 12-year contract to?