College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Oklahoma News

The biggest news out of Indianapolis today involves Oklahoma basketball’s De’Vion Harmon testing positive for COVID-19, which will keep him out of this weekend’s NCAA Tournament games.

Harmon is the Sooners’ second-leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game. The 6-foot-2 guard also now has the unfortunate distinction of being the first player to test positive inside the NCAA “bubble” and be unable to play as a result.

Harmon will miss the eighth-seeded Sooners’ first-round game against Missouri on Saturday night. If Oklahoma wins, he’ll also have to sit out the team’s second-round matchup with top-seeded Gonzaga on Monday.

The reaction to the Harmon news has been widespread, with most people recognizing how brutal it is for the player while also acknowledging how much the bracket could be altered.

Logic tells us that Harmon won’t be the last player to test positive while in Indianapolis. Hopefully, there won’t be many more though.

It would be nice to see the NCAA men’s tournament running as smoothly as possible.