Who is the best college football quarterback of the last 10 years? A panel of Pro Football Focus analysts have weighed in.

We’ve entered a pretty impressive era of quarterback play in the college game. Joe Burrow just put up one of the best seasons we’ve ever seen. Oklahoma keeps turning out Heisman-level players, with great seasons from Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts in a row. Hurts’ former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa did not win the sport’s top award, but was one of the more dynamic players in the sports going back to his national title hero moment.

Going back a bit further, Lamar Jackson, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, Johnny Manziel, Robert Griffin III, and Cam Newton all put together historic runs. There are plenty of elite-level players to choose from. The trio of PFF analysts narrowed the list down to two players.

Baker Mayfield put together three incredible seasons for Oklahoma, before winning the 2017 Heisman and going No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. His consistency over three years is something that we don’t see that often anymore. Two of the three analysts thought he was the clear choice.

Who is the best college quarterback of the decade?pic.twitter.com/vJbfdliP4V — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 28, 2020

“Anyone but Baker Mayfield is a wrong answer, just because what he did at Oklahoma is unlike anything we’ve ever seen over that sample size,” said Anthony Treash. He cited one of his website’s metrics, which credits Mayfield with three of college football’s nine best seasons. “It’s indisputable, he is the best college quarterback we’ve seen over the last decade.”

Austin Gayle agreed, driving home the rarity in which you see a quarterback sustain that kind of excellence over three seasons. Eric Eager has a wild card pick, Clemson great Deshaun Watson.

“He had two game winning drives in the national championship games against Alabama. Deshaun Watson is one of the most impressive college quarterbacks of this last decade. He won one against Alabama. He should’ve won another one. And then he’s gone on to have as impressive NFL career of anybody, except for Patrick Mahomes, of guys who were drafted the last few years.

Mayfield definitely has the numbers behind him. Watson has a title, and was integral in elevating Clemson to new heights as a program.

It is hard to go wrong with either of these, but you can definitely insert some others into this debate.

[PFF College]