College Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN’s ‘Rivals’ Graphic

Baker Mayfield in burnt orange? Eddie George wearing maize-and-blue? Those ideas seem like sacrilege to many college football fans, and likely the players themselves.

Today, ESPN’s SportsCenter had some fun mocking up what it would look like if some of the sport’s greatest players and Heisman winners played for their arch-rivals. All of them take some serious getting used to.

In the post, with some pretty well-done photoshops, four mockups were made: Tim Tebow as a Georgia Bulldog, Baker Mayfield as a Texas Longhorn, Derrick Henry as an Auburn Tiger, and Eddie George as a Michigan Wolverine. George took home the Heisman in 1995 for Ohio State, Tim Tebow did the same for Florida in 2007. Derrick Henry is the last non-quarterback to win the treasured award, doing so for Alabama in 2015, while Baker Mayfield did so for Oklahoma in 2017.

Tebow took home a national title a year before winning his Heisman Trophy. Derrick Henry won both during the 2015-16 season. The other two fell short during their careers.

What if these Heisman Trophy winners attended their rival school? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PnNUqIQFva — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 25, 2020

This was tweeted out to start some conversation, and it definitely did that. Fans of the players and schools represented are not amused by the whole thing.

DONT EVER PUT EDDIE GEORGE IN THOSE UGLY BLUE AND MAZE COLORS. I don’t think you understand the gravity of the situation. — ObiWanCannoli (@Conleycrew87Dan) June 25, 2020

You best take Derek Henry outta that auburn uniform 🤮 — Ant (@AnthCannon) June 25, 2020

No disrespect to Bake but he wouldn’t have won the heisman. Texas is notorious for bringing in talent and failing them. — Chris Parrish (@ChrisPParrish) June 25, 2020

Tebow in a Georgia uni is blasphemy — gville green ( Gene Rosen ) (@gator_gville) June 25, 2020

Eddie George wearing Michigan colors is probably the one drawing the most ire. That shouldn’t come as a major surprise for those who know Ohio State fans. They take the rivalry extremely seriously.

We’re sure the four stars involved aren’t super amused either. Mayfield responded to the image on Instagram, saying he’d “rather quit” than play for the Longhorns.

If we know anything about guys like Baker Mayfield, it is that he’s right there with college football fans in terms of intensity, and loves to hate Texas.

