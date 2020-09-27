College Football Fans Want 1 Program Banned From The Playoff

Oklahoma is among the best programs in college football, but the Sooners have had major issues on defense, and those issues were glaring on Saturday.

Lincoln Riley’s No. 3 Sooners were upset by Kansas State, falling to the Wildcats, 38-35, on Saturday afternoon.

While it remains to be seen how the loss will affect Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff chances, fans have already seen enough. The college football world is sick of watching the Sooners play terrible defense when it matters most.

College football fans do not want to see Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff until that changes. Many believe the Sooners no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt.

I’m so sick of Oklahoma getting penciled in the playoff year after year simply by winning the dump b12. — Always Irish ☘️ (@jkznd4) September 26, 2020

Even if Oklahoma wins, at some point, they have to stop getting the benefit of the doubt from the Playoff committee. This is the exact same pile they run out every year that gets its defense firebombed as soon as they face anyone half-decent. Put literally anyone else in. — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) September 26, 2020

If Kansas State pulls this off again, can we all agree that Oklahoma doesn’t get to make the playoff this year? Please? — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) September 26, 2020

Well, at least we don't have to wait until Oklahoma loses by 30 in the playoff, to know that Oklahoma has no business being in the playoff this year — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) September 26, 2020

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has not hesitated to point out how much of an issue the Sooners’ defense is.

“How about these numbers, it blows your mind,” Meyer said. “The last 10 years of the first three rounds (of the NFL Draft), the last 10 years, top three rounds, the SEC has 145 defensive players drafted in the first three rounds. The Big 12? Thirty-three. That’s inexcusable. I mean, the Big 12, you’re talking about as good of high school football in America in Texas. Now let’s go back. Texas has hired an elite coach in Chris Ash, Oklahoma, Alex Grinch. They’ve invested money in the defense, let’s see what happens. But until that changes, football is gonna be — you know, 20 years from now, you’ll still have to play great defense to win a championship.”

Is this the year the Big 12 wins the CFP? 🤔🏆@CoachUrbanMeyer, @MattLeinartQB and @Brady_Quinn know it all comes down to the defenses. #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/1PDIn4xyE2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2020

Oklahoma can still rally and have a successful season, but most of the college football world does not want to see the Sooners in the playoff anymore.