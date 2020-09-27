The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football Fans Want 1 Program Banned From The Playoff

The College Football Playoff national title game in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: The Clemson Tigers walk the field prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Oklahoma is among the best programs in college football, but the Sooners have had major issues on defense, and those issues were glaring on Saturday.

Lincoln Riley’s No. 3 Sooners were upset by Kansas State, falling to the Wildcats, 38-35, on Saturday afternoon.

While it remains to be seen how the loss will affect Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff chances, fans have already seen enough. The college football world is sick of watching the Sooners play terrible defense when it matters most.

College football fans do not want to see Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff until that changes. Many believe the Sooners no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has not hesitated to point out how much of an issue the Sooners’ defense is.

“How about these numbers, it blows your mind,” Meyer said. “The last 10 years of the first three rounds (of the NFL Draft), the last 10 years, top three rounds, the SEC has 145 defensive players drafted in the first three rounds. The Big 12? Thirty-three. That’s inexcusable. I mean, the Big 12, you’re talking about as good of high school football in America in Texas. Now let’s go back. Texas has hired an elite coach in Chris Ash, Oklahoma, Alex Grinch. They’ve invested money in the defense, let’s see what happens. But until that changes, football is gonna be — you know, 20 years from now, you’ll still have to play great defense to win a championship.”

Oklahoma can still rally and have a successful season, but most of the college football world does not want to see the Sooners in the playoff anymore.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.