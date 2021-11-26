CFB World Reacts To Friday’s Lincoln Riley, LSU Rumors

For the past few weeks, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has been linked to the LSU job opening. Though he’s given no indication that he’s heading to Baton Rouge, LSU fans are all in on this hypothetical scenario.

When asked about the LSU rumors last week, Riley shot down the idea of him leaving Oklahoma.

“I coach at the University of Oklahoma,” Riley said. “You know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand and that hasn’t changed.”

That comment from Riley hasn’t stopped the LSU rumors from swirling. In fact, LSU fans are starting to question Riley’s recent social media activity.

It appears LSU basketball coach Will Wade has followed Riley on Twitter. This could mean absolutely nothing, but to some fans it means everything.

Check it out:

Lincoln Riley with some interesting new followers 🤔🤔 #LSU pic.twitter.com/7Jpo03NQtb — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) November 26, 2021

The reactions to this post were quite mixed. Some fans are ready to name Riley the next LSU football coach, while others are trying to pump the brakes on this story.

I just want to add that Twitter does not always show followers in order like this. I would not draw conclusions from something like this unless you knew for sure they were "new." https://t.co/H1PiBXIv1o — ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 26, 2021

I’ll be so glad when this is over https://t.co/KCxnHmxnDH — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) November 26, 2021

Flight tracking and Twitter following SZN https://t.co/iSwxOngo8L — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 26, 2021

What is happening?!?! https://t.co/8PuxaCj2xY — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) November 26, 2021

Well this is ummm interesting… https://t.co/ht5VOD3iJB — RC Maxfield (@RCMB323) November 26, 2021

It’s possible that Riley will leave Oklahoma for LSU this offseason, but it’s way too early to say this marriage will happen.

We’ll learn more about where things stand between Riley and LSU later this year.

LSU fans, do you want the school to make a run at Lincoln Riley?