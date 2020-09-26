College Football Fans Want Oklahoma Banned From The Playoff

Oklahoma may have already eliminated itself from College Football Playoff contention following the Sooners’ horrendous defeat to Kansas State on Saturday.

This year has been full of changes, but some things never change. The Sooners defense continues to be one of the worst of all the ranked teams within college football. It was absolutely exposed by Kansas State on Saturday.

The Wildcats erased a 21-point deficit, scoring 31 points in the second half, to stun the third-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Kansas State’s win comes just two weeks after the Wildcats lost to Arkansas State. It’s safe to say this is one of Oklahoma’s worst losses of the decade.

Some think Oklahoma’s loss on Saturday should result in a permanent ban from the College Football Playoff. It’ll never happen. But until the Sooners have a good defense, the playoff committee’s going to start having a tough time selecting them for the playoff.

College football fans everywhere are reacting to Oklahoma’s stunning Saturday loss. Some think the Sooners have already been eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Take a look at a few fan reactions in the tweets below.

RT if it’s time to ban Oklahoma from the playoffs pic.twitter.com/iJNBkM0xnG — Elite College Football (@EliteCollege_FB) December 28, 2019

Well, at least we don't have to wait until Oklahoma loses by 30 in the playoff, to know that Oklahoma has no business being in the playoff this year — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) September 26, 2020

Ban Oklahoma from the CFB Playoff forever — Nick Atchison (@nick__atchison) September 26, 2020

If the Sooners had any success in the playoffs, this wouldn’t be a discussion. But Oklahoma’s 0-4 in its playoff appearances.

After the Sooners’ loss on Saturday, Oklahoma now has plenty of work to do if it hopes to be selected to the College Football Playoff.

It’s early in the 2020 season, but it may already be time to rule the Sooners out of playoff contention.