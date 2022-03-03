Longtime College Football Reporter Stepping Away From Journalism

For roughly a decade and a half, Jason Kersey has been covering sports. Though he’s been very successful, he has decided to step away from sports journalism.

Kersey, who currently covers the Oklahoma Sooners for The Athletic, announced the move on his Twitter account.

“So, I have some news: I’ve decided to step down from The Athletic and from sports journalism,” Kersey tweeted on Thursday. “Tomorrow is my last day. I’ll be taking some time off and starting law school in the fall.”

Kersey had an outstanding career as a journalist, covering a Super Bowl, several NBA games, nine Oklahoma-Texas games, the Iron Bowl, the Egg Bowl, four conference title games and five of the New Year’s Six bowls.

For the fans wondering why Kersey is moving on from sports journalism, he believes it’s time for him to embrace a new challenge.

“The feeling of walking to a college football stadium through the crowd of tailgaters, knowing that it’s your responsibility to document the day … it’s intoxicating. That part never, ever got old,” Kersey wrote. “But I’ve felt for a while that it’s just time for something new. This career is all I’ve known in my adult life. I’m simultaneously thrilled and terrified about my next chapter.”

Kersey had an excellent run, there’s no doubt about it.

We wish Kersey all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life.