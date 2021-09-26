College Football World Not Happy With Oklahoma Fans Tonight

Oklahoma football fans turned on Spencer Rattler and the Sooners in a hurry during Saturday night’s West Virginia game in Norman.

Sooners fans started booing Rattler in the midst of Oklahoma’s dog-fight with the Mountaineers. Moments later, they started chanting for Rattler’s backup, Caleb Williams, to enter the game.

“We want Caleb!,” fans chanted on Saturday night.

Fans turn on players and teams at a rapid pace these days. But it’s pretty hard to believe Oklahoma fans have already given up on Rattler.

“We want Caleb” chants have begun in Norman after a Spencer Rattler INT…..yikes pic.twitter.com/8OCIv4B6BU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2021

This is a bad look by Oklahoma football fans.

It’d be a bit more understandable if Spencer Rattler had just thrown his fourth or fifth interception and West Virginia was up big. But that wasn’t the case. Fans started booing Rattler during a tie game in the first half.

Be better, Oklahoma fans.