College Football World Not Happy With Oklahoma Fans Tonight

A view of the fans at an Oklahoma football game.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 7: Oklahoma Sooners fans hold up signs before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers September 7, 2013 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 16-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Oklahoma football fans turned on Spencer Rattler and the Sooners in a hurry during Saturday night’s West Virginia game in Norman.

Sooners fans started booing Rattler in the midst of Oklahoma’s dog-fight with the Mountaineers. Moments later, they started chanting for Rattler’s backup, Caleb Williams, to enter the game.

“We want Caleb!,” fans chanted on Saturday night.

Fans turn on players and teams at a rapid pace these days. But it’s pretty hard to believe Oklahoma fans have already given up on Rattler.

This is a bad look by Oklahoma football fans.

It’d be a bit more understandable if Spencer Rattler had just thrown his fourth or fifth interception and West Virginia was up big. But that wasn’t the case. Fans started booing Rattler during a tie game in the first half.

Be better, Oklahoma fans.

“Looks like Oklahoma fans are already sick of Spencer Rattler.. Better be grateful while you can lol,” said one fan.

“Recruits should take notice of what Oklahoma fans are doing to their QB right now. Pretty messed up,” said another. 

Take a look at what the rest of the college football world had to say about Sooners fans on Saturday night.

 

Are Sooners fans spoiled? Absolutely.

Oklahoma’s been a juggernaut led by elite quarterbacks, who just so happen to now start in the NFL, for years now. It’s unfair to judge Spencer Rattler using players like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts as comparisons.

Tune into ABC right now to catch the rest of Oklahoma-West Virginia. The Mountaineers lead 13-10 in the fourth quarter.

