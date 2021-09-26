College Football World Not Happy With Oklahoma Fans Tonight

Oklahoma football fans turned on Spencer Rattler and the Sooners in a hurry during Saturday night’s West Virginia game in Norman.
Sooners fans started booing Rattler in the midst of Oklahoma’s dog-fight with the Mountaineers. Moments later, they started chanting for Rattler’s backup, Caleb Williams, to enter the game.
“We want Caleb!,” fans chanted on Saturday night.
Fans turn on players and teams at a rapid pace these days. But it’s pretty hard to believe Oklahoma fans have already given up on Rattler.
"We want Caleb" chants have begun in Norman after a Spencer Rattler INT…..yikes
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2021
This is a bad look by Oklahoma football fans.
It’d be a bit more understandable if Spencer Rattler had just thrown his fourth or fifth interception and West Virginia was up big. But that wasn’t the case. Fans started booing Rattler during a tie game in the first half.
Be better, Oklahoma fans.
“Looks like Oklahoma fans are already sick of Spencer Rattler.. Better be grateful while you can lol,” said one fan.
“Recruits should take notice of what Oklahoma fans are doing to their QB right now. Pretty messed up,” said another.
Take a look at what the rest of the college football world had to say about Sooners fans on Saturday night.
Oklahoma fans suck. Can you imagine booing your own quarterback???
Oklahoma fans suck. Can you imagine booing your own quarterback???
It really hurts your starting Qb when he starts playing mediocre and your own fans start chanting for the backup Qb, What a horrible and non loyal fanbase Oklahoma is. wow.
— Jackson N (@Jackson1_N1) September 26, 2021
Oklahoma's fans tonight are just pathetic. Booing constantly, wanting the backup qb when your starter is the Heisman favorite, and crying after every play is stopped. Newsflash!! You've been spoiled for awhile and can't score 40+ on everyone.
— Jacob Kilgore (@KjIaLcGoObRE) September 26, 2021
Oklahoma fans.. really? I can understand maybe a coach… but booing a 20-22 year old kid? Dang.
— Sam Baker (@Sam_Baker15) September 26, 2021
A lot of surrender cobras in the 3rd quarter of the Oklahoma/West Virginia game. Oklahoma fans need to chill. It’s a 3-point game with a whole quarter to play
— Goldie (@commongoldfish0) September 26, 2021
The Oklahoma fans chanting “We want Caleb” can GTFO
The Oklahoma fans chanting "We want Caleb" can GTFO
Are Sooners fans spoiled? Absolutely.
Oklahoma’s been a juggernaut led by elite quarterbacks, who just so happen to now start in the NFL, for years now. It’s unfair to judge Spencer Rattler using players like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts as comparisons.
