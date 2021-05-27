College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma’s Bold Statement

Oklahoma and Nebraska are set to face off in 2021 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of “The Game of the Century.” But despite their best efforts, the Sooners could not get the game moved to prime time.

In a statement released on Thursday, Oklahoma said that they tried “every possible avenue” to get the game moved from its 11 a.m. local time kickoff. Oklahoma blamed their TV partners for refusing to budge.

“We are bitterly disappointed that the great Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, on the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century, will kick off at 11 a.m.,” Oklahoma vice president and athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “We tried every possible avenue to proactively make out case. The Big 12 Conference also supported our strenuous efforts to secure a more traditional time that would honor this game and our fans. However, in the end, our TV partner chose to exercise its full contractual rights and denied our requests.”

While Oklahoma are blaming their TV partner for the time slot, others are blaming their opponent: Nebraska. Many are saying that networks don’t want to give a primetime slot to a team expected to get crushed.

Those were some of the more diplomatic responses to Nebraska’s influence on Oklahoma’s inability to get the time changed.

Others accepted Oklahoma’s reasoning and have bitterly railed against TV’s influence on college football.

It’s not the outcome anyone wanted, but at least we’re actually going to get the game. That’s something we couldn’t have been sure of a year ago.

