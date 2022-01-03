College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Coaching News

When the Oklahoma Sooners hired Brent Venables there were hopes that he’d be bringing some of Clemson’s top assistants and recruiters along with him. And judging by today’s coaching news, Oklahoma got exactly that in one man.

According to Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.com, Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is joining the Sooners as co-defensive coordinator. Bates joins Ted Roof and Miguel Chavis as prominent coaches who have made the jump with Venables to Norman.

But Bates is more than just a positional coach. Many college football insiders credit Bates for recruiting some of the nation’s best defensive linemen over the past few years. Clemson recently gave Bates a big raise to keep him on staff. Apparently, it wasn’t enough.

Oklahoma fans are over the moon that they landed Bates on their staff. Some believe that this might be the move that spells the end for Dabo Swinney’s decade of dominance in the ACC as well:

Whoa, huge news for the Sooners. Todd Bates is an elite DL coach and recruiter. Clemson had recently named Bates assistant head coach and gave him more money. Brent Venables and OU must have made this worth his while. https://t.co/33BTPrfide — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) January 3, 2022

Todd Bates was Rivals’ Recruiter of the Year in 2019 and a big reason for Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class that ranked #1 nationally according to ESPN and #2 according to Rivals. Home run hire for Brent Venables. https://t.co/yUZLezIcf9 — Tyler Burton (@TylerBurton7) January 3, 2022

LETS GO! Todd bates to OU! What a huge hire for Brent Venables staff! Bates is legit! #BOOMER https://t.co/q52auqbSfp pic.twitter.com/7hwpdQ2tUs — Cory (@cory_c_22) January 3, 2022

Guys… I dont think yall

Understand how much better of a coaching staff we have stop being mad at Lincoln he did us a favor https://t.co/5b8QQBb0s5 — The Marathon Continues 🏁🏁 (@BlackLives4Eva) January 3, 2022

Dabo is DONE https://t.co/3vqwroKumJ — Steven Rodriguez (@_stevenrod) January 3, 2022

Brent Venables spent over a decade as defensive coordinator at Oklahoma before taking up the same role at Clemson in 2012. And under his guidance, the Tigers soon became a national powerhouse on defense.

Now that he’s back at Oklahoma, he appears dead set on returning the school to the heights it achieved under Bob Stoops, and beyond.

While he may not be bringing the high-octane offense that Lincoln Riley introduced at Oklahoma, the team might finally field an elite defense for the first time in ages.

The Brent Venables era at Oklahoma seems primed for a big first year.