College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma’s Performance

A close up of an Oklahoma Sooners football helmet.NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 22: An Oklahoma Sooners helmet on the field during warm ups before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks November 22, 2014 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 44-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Yes, Oklahoma’s ranked fourth in the latest AP Top 25. And yes, the Sooners are 4-0. But Lincoln Riley’s team looks nothing like one of the top four teams in college football up to this point in the season.

Oklahoma escaped a scare from West Virginia with a win on Saturday night in Norman. The Sooners needed a last-second field goal to survive in a 16-13 slug-fest.

Is it time to start worrying about No. 4 Oklahoma? Absolutely. In fact if you haven’t started already, you’d better start doing so. The Sooners are not a very good football team right now.

A win’s a win. But Oklahoma walked away with more questions than answers on Saturday night.

The rest of the college football world wasn’t impressed with Oklahoma on Saturday night.

This is becoming a weekly thing at this point.

“Oklahoma tried their hardest to lose today, but West Virginia just wanted the loss more,” said one fan. 

Even Oklahoma die-hard fan Skip Bayless wasn’t impressed with the Sooners.

“The moment I tweeted that Oklahoma was going to lose, a bad snap cost WVirginia 21 yards and at least the go-ahead field goal. Rattler came alive in the winning drive. Sooners survive … but they’re not what I thought they were going to be,” Bayless tweeted. 

Check out what others are saying about Oklahoma tonight.

What say you? Does Oklahoma deserve to stay at No. 4 in next week’s AP Top 25 Poll?

