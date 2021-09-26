College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma’s Performance

Yes, Oklahoma’s ranked fourth in the latest AP Top 25. And yes, the Sooners are 4-0. But Lincoln Riley’s team looks nothing like one of the top four teams in college football up to this point in the season.
Oklahoma escaped a scare from West Virginia with a win on Saturday night in Norman. The Sooners needed a last-second field goal to survive in a 16-13 slug-fest.
Is it time to start worrying about No. 4 Oklahoma? Absolutely. In fact if you haven’t started already, you’d better start doing so. The Sooners are not a very good football team right now.
A win’s a win. But Oklahoma walked away with more questions than answers on Saturday night.
The rest of the college football world wasn’t impressed with Oklahoma on Saturday night.
This is becoming a weekly thing at this point.
“Oklahoma tried their hardest to lose today, but West Virginia just wanted the loss more,” said one fan.
Even Oklahoma die-hard fan Skip Bayless wasn’t impressed with the Sooners.
“The moment I tweeted that Oklahoma was going to lose, a bad snap cost WVirginia 21 yards and at least the go-ahead field goal. Rattler came alive in the winning drive. Sooners survive … but they’re not what I thought they were going to be,” Bayless tweeted.
Check out what others are saying about Oklahoma tonight.
Oklahoma is 4-0.
This is not a top-4 team right now. AP voters, take notice.
Oklahoma and Notre Dame are 4-0. Anyone impressed?
Is there a more overrated team than Oklahoma? I say no.
What say you? Does Oklahoma deserve to stay at No. 4 in next week’s AP Top 25 Poll?