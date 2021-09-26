College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma’s Performance

Yes, Oklahoma’s ranked fourth in the latest AP Top 25. And yes, the Sooners are 4-0. But Lincoln Riley’s team looks nothing like one of the top four teams in college football up to this point in the season.

Oklahoma escaped a scare from West Virginia with a win on Saturday night in Norman. The Sooners needed a last-second field goal to survive in a 16-13 slug-fest.

Is it time to start worrying about No. 4 Oklahoma? Absolutely. In fact if you haven’t started already, you’d better start doing so. The Sooners are not a very good football team right now.

A win’s a win. But Oklahoma walked away with more questions than answers on Saturday night.

The rest of the college football world wasn’t impressed with Oklahoma on Saturday night.

This is becoming a weekly thing at this point.