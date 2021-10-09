The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Spencer Rattler’s Awful Start vs. Texas

Oklahoma football quarterback Spencer Rattler during the 2019 season.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 28: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Red Raiders 55-16. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The “We want Caleb” chants began in a hurry following Spencer Rattler’s awful start during the Oklahoma-Texas game on Saturday afternoon.

Rattler went six of 11 for 49 yards and an awful interception in the first quarter of Saturday’s Red River Showdown. He added negative eight yards on four carries with a touchdown as well. That stats don’t quite tell the full story though.

Last week, fans started chanting “We want Caleb” during another disappointing performance by Rattler. The chant was, of course, referring to five-star quarterback Caleb Williams. Some think he’s far superior to the struggling Rattler.

Fans got a glimpse of the future early in the second quarter when, facing fourth and one, Lincoln Riley replaced Rattler with Williams. The five star proceeded to score on a 66-yard rushing touchdown in which he broke multiple tackles at the line of scrimmage.

Is the Spencer Rattler era coming to an end? College football fans are starting to think so.

One of the biggest arguments for pulling Spencer Rattler is his attitude.

After Caleb Williams scored on a 66-yard rushing touchdown, Rattler didn’t even go over to celebrate the score. He remained by himself on the sideline.

Will Riley pull the plug on the Spencer Rattler era? It’s certainly on life support, especially if the Sooners can’t mount a comeback.

Tune into ABC right now to catch Oklahoma-Texas at the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners trail the Longhorns 28-17.

