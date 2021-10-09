College Football World Reacts To Spencer Rattler’s Awful Start vs. Texas

The “We want Caleb” chants began in a hurry following Spencer Rattler’s awful start during the Oklahoma-Texas game on Saturday afternoon.

Rattler went six of 11 for 49 yards and an awful interception in the first quarter of Saturday’s Red River Showdown. He added negative eight yards on four carries with a touchdown as well. That stats don’t quite tell the full story though.

Last week, fans started chanting “We want Caleb” during another disappointing performance by Rattler. The chant was, of course, referring to five-star quarterback Caleb Williams. Some think he’s far superior to the struggling Rattler.

Fans got a glimpse of the future early in the second quarter when, facing fourth and one, Lincoln Riley replaced Rattler with Williams. The five star proceeded to score on a 66-yard rushing touchdown in which he broke multiple tackles at the line of scrimmage.

“We Want Caleb” YOU’VE GOT CALEB WELCOME TO CFB CALEB WILLIAMS pic.twitter.com/4OtbAy2Wzd — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 9, 2021

Is the Spencer Rattler era coming to an end? College football fans are starting to think so.

Oklahoma with Spencer Rattler at QB

pic.twitter.com/IXdM8bJtk3 — Hollywood Mitch (@MitchHollywood) October 9, 2021

Death, taxes, and Spencer Rattler throwing a pick to the middle of the field — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) October 9, 2021

Spencer Rattler tricked the recruiting services? — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) October 9, 2021

Spencer Rattler may improve thru the season but so far he hasn’t shown me anything worthy of being the #1 overall pick — Booger (@ESPNBooger) October 9, 2021

Spencer Rattler playing without a lot of confidence, and Lincoln Riley calling plays like someone without a lot of confidence in their QB. 🤔 — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 9, 2021

Spencer Rattler is officially on notice pic.twitter.com/3LB97rizOt — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) October 9, 2021

One of the biggest arguments for pulling Spencer Rattler is his attitude.

After Caleb Williams scored on a 66-yard rushing touchdown, Rattler didn’t even go over to celebrate the score. He remained by himself on the sideline.

Spencer Rattler after Caleb Williams’ 66-yard TD 👀 pic.twitter.com/artEbEKvNw — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 9, 2021

Will Riley pull the plug on the Spencer Rattler era? It’s certainly on life support, especially if the Sooners can’t mount a comeback.

Tune into ABC right now to catch Oklahoma-Texas at the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners trail the Longhorns 28-17.