College Football World Reacts To The Caleb Williams News

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams on the field.NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a touchdown by running back Eric Gray against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 52-31. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The NCAA’s transfer portal has transitioned to full-blown free agency. Caleb Williams is the latest to throw his hat into the ring.

The Oklahoma star quarterback announced on Monday that he’s entering the transfer portal. He’s leaving the door open to return to Norman, but that tends to be a rare occurrence.

It certainly sounds like Williams is gone and will be playing college football elsewhere in 2022.

“I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward,” Williams said in a statement. “According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process.”

USC seems like the obvious landing spot. Lincoln Riley’s there and he helped develop Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray into NFL quarterbacks.

Other potential landing spots that have been mentioned so far include Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Oregon.

Take a look at what the college football world is saying about Caleb Williams’ groundbreaking announcement.

Caleb Williams can turn a program on the cusp of playoff contention into an actual contender right away in 2022. His decision will cause ripples throughout the sport.

Where do you think Caleb Williams will end up playing ball during the 2022 season?

