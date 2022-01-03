The NCAA’s transfer portal has transitioned to full-blown free agency. Caleb Williams is the latest to throw his hat into the ring.

The Oklahoma star quarterback announced on Monday that he’s entering the transfer portal. He’s leaving the door open to return to Norman, but that tends to be a rare occurrence.

It certainly sounds like Williams is gone and will be playing college football elsewhere in 2022.

“I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward,” Williams said in a statement. “According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process.”

USC seems like the obvious landing spot. Lincoln Riley’s there and he helped develop Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray into NFL quarterbacks.

Other potential landing spots that have been mentioned so far include Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Oregon.

Take a look at what the college football world is saying about Caleb Williams’ groundbreaking announcement.

OU QB Caleb Williams is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He'll be the most sought after player in the portal. https://t.co/Nv08x4spH0 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2022

A few places that would be fun to see Caleb Williams at (based on scheme): Georgia

USC (obviously)

Oregon

Notre Dame

Ole Miss — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 3, 2022

Caleb Williams is going to be a domino at Oklahoma. Wouldn't be shocked to see other Sooners follow him into the portal. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 3, 2022

Whoever lands Caleb Williams is willing to lose who they've got. And maybe I'm being naive, but he'll earn a ton of NIL $ wherever he goes. To me it's a question of supporting cast, OC/HC, CFP potential. https://t.co/3wR5aL6dtw — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 3, 2022

Caleb Williams is the most sought after athlete to ever enter the transfer portal. Minimum of 2 years eligibility left with Heisman-level expectations. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 3, 2022

Caleb Williams can turn a program on the cusp of playoff contention into an actual contender right away in 2022. His decision will cause ripples throughout the sport.

Where do you think Caleb Williams will end up playing ball during the 2022 season?