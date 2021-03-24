College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Controversy

Earlier Wednesday morning, Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Lincoln Riley made headlines with his comment about transfers.

After the 2020 season came to a close, former Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris announced his transfer to the TCU Horned Frogs. Despite the transfer happening months ago, Morris still isn’t a member of the Horned Frogs just yet.

Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma are reportedly in opposition to Chandler Morris’ eligibility to play for TCU. He told reporters that he doesn’t believe a player should be able to transfer within the same conference “without any kind of penalty.”

Riley went on to say it’s bad for the game of football. Of course, fans hearing his words noted the irony with which Riley was speaking.

“Lincoln Riley speaking out against transfer quarterbacks is a level of irony that is its own analogy at this point,” Ohio State beat writer Tony Gerdeman pointed out.

Oklahoma’s recent success on the field has come from transfer quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield was the first in a line of three successful transfer quarterbacks for the Sooners.

He transfer from Texas Tech – an intraconference opponent of the Sooners. Not long after, the Sooner received a commitment from Kyler Murray, who started his college career at Texas A&M.

Then, Lincoln Riley and company landed the services of former Alabama star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Perhaps Riley should be more open to the transfer of his own players.