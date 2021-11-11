College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Rumors

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge.

The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier this week. There was no telling whether or not Riley was on that flight, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating about the Oklahoma coach’s future.

With Ed Orgeron set to leave LSU after the end of this season, the Tigers will be big-name hunting this offseason. Although it’d be tough to get Riley to leave the Sooners, there aren’t many options better than him.

While there’s no actual connection between Riley and the Tigers at this time, LSU fans can’t help but get excited over this rumor.

“Lincoln Riley missing OU press conference today and rumors of LSU sending a plan to Norman and back,” an LSU fan tweeted. “Scott Woodward working his magic I feel.”

Lincoln Riley missing OU press conference today and rumors of LSU sending a plan to Norman and back 👀

Scott Woodward working his magic I feel — Ben Landry (@b_landry96) November 11, 2021

Of course, there are countless college football fans who don’t understand why Riley would consider a move from Oklahoma to LSU.

“I don’t think the Lincoln Riley to LSU rumors are true,” a fan tweeted. “But pretending that they are… why? Just why? Maybe we correlate ‘blue blood’ (and tiers within blue bloods) too much with ‘best coaching job,’ but Oklahoma is a way bigger job than LSU, in my opinion.”

I don’t think the Lincoln Riley to LSU rumours are true. But pretending that they are… why? Just why? Maybe we correlate “blue blood” (and tiers within blue bloods) too much with “best coaching job”, but Oklahoma is a way bigger job than LSU, in my opinion. — 4 Horsemen Podcast (@HorsemenPod) November 10, 2021

Another fan tweeted, “Wait, LSU fans actually believe they have a chance at Lincoln Riley?”

Wait, LSU fans actually believe they have a chance at Lincoln Riley? — Sean Patrick Harris (@sirraH_naeS) November 10, 2021

“I just can’t understand why in the hell LSU fans actually believe Lincoln Riley is a realistic candidate,” a college football fan said.

I just can't understand why in the hell #LSU fans actually believe Lincoln Riley is a realistic candidate… https://t.co/PUBSbu9jp7 — Nick Dias (@TheNickDias) November 10, 2021

Riley has been outstanding as the coach of the Sooners, winning 54 games in a five-year span.

With the Sooners set to join the SEC in the future, there’s really no reason for Riley to consider a move to the Tigers. Fortunately for Oklahoma fans, there’s no validity to these rumors at this time.