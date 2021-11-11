The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Rumors

A closeup of Lincoln Riley during an Oklahoma Sooners game.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners watches warm ups before the game against the Army Black Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Black Knights 28-21 in overtime. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge.

The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier this week. There was no telling whether or not Riley was on that flight, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating about the Oklahoma coach’s future.

With Ed Orgeron set to leave LSU after the end of this season, the Tigers will be big-name hunting this offseason. Although it’d be tough to get Riley to leave the Sooners, there aren’t many options better than him.

While there’s no actual connection between Riley and the Tigers at this time, LSU fans can’t help but get excited over this rumor.

Lincoln Riley missing OU press conference today and rumors of LSU sending a plan to Norman and back,” an LSU fan tweeted. “Scott Woodward working his magic I feel.”

Of course, there are countless college football fans who don’t understand why Riley would consider a move from Oklahoma to LSU.

“I don’t think the Lincoln Riley to LSU rumors are true,” a fan tweeted. “But pretending that they are… why? Just why? Maybe we correlate ‘blue blood’ (and tiers within blue bloods) too much with ‘best coaching job,’ but Oklahoma is a way bigger job than LSU, in my opinion.”

Another fan tweeted, “Wait, LSU fans actually believe they have a chance at Lincoln Riley?”

I just can’t understand why in the hell LSU fans actually believe Lincoln Riley is a realistic candidate,” a college football fan said. 

Riley has been outstanding as the coach of the Sooners, winning 54 games in a five-year span.

With the Sooners set to join the SEC in the future, there’s really no reason for Riley to consider a move to the Tigers. Fortunately for Oklahoma fans, there’s no validity to these rumors at this time.

