College Football World Reacts To What Bob Stoops Said

Bob Stoops has wasted no time getting back to work in the mere hours since being named interim head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners.

On Monday, Stoops revealed that he’s already back on the recruiting trail. Specifically, he’s planning on heading out tonight to do some recruiting.

Stoops has been out of college football for 4.5 years, and it isn’t known if he’s going to get the Oklahoma job full time, let alone if he even wants it. But the man clearly wants to ensure that Oklahoma don’t lose any ground in their recruiting while he’s there.

Fans on Twitter are delighting in how quickly Stoops is getting back to work. Some are having fun with the idea of Stoops literally driving around the country while trying to get recruits. Others are simply enjoying how much Stoops clearly loves Oklahoma:

… I'm picturing a man driving angrily through the night in an old truck … https://t.co/8Vkfd9GHQA — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 29, 2021

There’s a decent chance Bob just refuses to give back his old job, right? https://t.co/W1kyYxcKKa — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 29, 2021

Find somebody who loves you as much as Bob Stoops loves the university of Oklahoma https://t.co/6s0TpQcZCr — TwistNHook (@TwistNHook) November 29, 2021

All Time Football Guy Move https://t.co/lp12QzRDTX — Det (@d3tna) November 29, 2021

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world by leaving Oklahoma to take the USC head coaching job. Oklahoma were left to scramble to find a replacement.

They quickly pulled Stoops out of retirement to at least manage them for their upcoming bowl game. Stoops last coached for Oklahoma in 2016 but most recently served as head coach of the Dallas Renegades in the short-lived XFL.

Maybe Stoops wants the job, or maybe this is just him trying to grease the wheels for the next Sooners coach.

Whatever the case may be, the college football world is getting the full Bob Stoops experience. At least for one month.