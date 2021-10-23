College Football World Reacts To Wild Start Of Kansas-Oklahoma Game

You’re not going to believe what’s happening in Lawrence, Kan. right now.

In traditional Kansas fashion, the Jayhawks were 1-5 this season heading into Saturday’s Oklahoma game. Absolutely no one gave them a shot to upset the No. 3 Sooners. We may have to reconsider.

The 1-5 Kansas Jayhawks just took a 10-0 lead over the Oklahoma Sooners early in the second quarter. And no, we’re not talking about basketball. They’re outgaining Lincoln Riley’s team 144 to 14 on total yards on offense.

What is going on in Lawrence this afternoon?

Oklahoma should not be losing to a team like Kansas. This is embarrassing.

As you might expect, fans can’t really comprehend what they’re seeing from Kansas right now.

“And Caleb Williams intercepted by Kansas. I have no words.”

“Kansas is taking the Army Navy game plan approach…play keep away. Kansas has had the ball nearly 16 minutes (15:51) compared to Oklahoma’s almost 3 minutes (2:45). 10-0 Jayhawks.”

Check out what the rest of the college football world is saying about Oklahoma-Kansas right now.

Kansas up 10-0 … and just picked off Caleb Williams. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 23, 2021

Oklahoma can’t stop Kansas from running the football but wants to join the SEC? 😂 — Acro (@TheAcroTV) October 23, 2021

Kansas is dominating Oklahoma right now. This is wild. Oklahoma might come back but Kansas has had complete control of this game so far. — Skiddly Bop (@skiddly_bop) October 23, 2021

Oklahoma is a 39-pt favorite over Kansas. Oklahoma trails 10-0 in the second quarter. Oklahoma cannot be trusted. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) October 23, 2021

It’s not like Oklahoma is just making mistake after mistake, either. The Jayhawks have controlled the line of scrimmage and time of possession. They want the ball out of the Oklahoma offense’s hands as much as possible.

The Sooners, on the other hand, think they can just sleepwalk their way to a win. That won’t work in college football.

Tune into ESPN right now to catch the rest of the Oklahoma-Kansas game.