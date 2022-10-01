College Football World Shocked By Oklahoma's Performance Today

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 11: Oklahoma Sooners fans cheer during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated TCU 38-20. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Oklahoma Sooners.

This weekend's game against TCU was supposed to provide Oklahoma a chance to get back in the win column. Well, it doesn't seem like that'll happen.

TCU has a 41-17 lead over Oklahoma at halftime. Max Duggan has been sensational thus far, completing 19-of-28 pass attempts for 281 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 70 yards and another score on the ground.

As you'd expect, the college football world is stunned by this Saturday's game between the Sooners and Horned Frogs.

"No way that's the TCU and Oklahoma score," one fan said.

"I’m thinking TCU might be ranked after this week," another fan wrote. "Hanging 41 on Oklahoma in one half isn’t bad."

"TCU has dropped 41 points in the 1st half on Venables’ Oklahoma D," Pick Six Previews tweeted. "444 yards."

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd also commented on Oklahoma's abysmal performance.

"Sure glad the Sooners got rid of DC Alex Grinch," he sarcastically said. "That appeared to solve everything."

Oklahoma will need to make a miraculous comeback if it wants to avoid losing back-to-back games.

The second half of this game will resume on ABC.