College Football World Speculating About Spencer Rattler’s Future

Despite starting Saturday’s Red River Showdown win over Texas, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler wasn’t the one who pulled off the comeback. And that has people wondering what his future with the Sooners is.

Oklahoma backup quarterback Caleb Williams came off the bench in the second quarter and led the team to victory. Williams had two passing touchdowns and another one on the ground as the Sooners overcame an 18-point deficit to win the game, 55-48.

With a performance like that, Williams probably deserves to be named the starting quarterback moving forward. And with Spencer Rattler likely heading for the bench, his future in Oklahoma could be in doubt.

Fans on Twitter believe that Rattler might be heading for the transfer portal. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining if he bows out now:

If you’re Rattler and your don’t get your job back do you go to the draft or transfer? It’s hard to argue it’s an Oklahoma thing when the they’ve had 2 #1s and a 2nd rounder before him. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) October 9, 2021

Spencer Rattler looking at the transfer portal rn like pic.twitter.com/aR3CP6uAI1 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 9, 2021

Spencer Rattler hittin the transfer portal as soon as he get back to the dorm pic.twitter.com/WbzA5Mj23M — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) October 9, 2021

What team will Spencer Rattler transfer to next season? pic.twitter.com/fenPUbbjnl — Bing  (@imBINGnotG00GLE) October 9, 2021

DJ Uiagalelei and Spencer Rattler in the transfer portal this offseason pic.twitter.com/p0gnGT8lc3 — D.Euce (@CitizenDeuce) October 9, 2021

In 2020, his first year as a starter, Spencer Rattler went 9-2 as a starter. He completed 67.5-percent of his passes for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns as the Sooners won the Big 12 title last year.

But Rattler has regressed a little bit through these first six games despite not suffering a loss. He’s thrown an interception in each of the last three games and has five on the season.

With the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff in reach, head coach Lincoln Riley has a tough decision to make at the most important position in sports.

Will Spencer Rattler regain his starting job? Or is he destined to leave via the transfer portal?