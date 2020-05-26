Danny Kanell Comments On Spencer Rattler’s Heisman Trophy Chances

Oklahoma’s had no shortage of elite quarterbacks the past few years. First there was Baker Mayfield, then Kyler Murray, followed by Jalen Hurts last season. Now, Spencer Rattler is expected to take over the Sooners’ offense. Could he be the next Oklahoma quarterback to win the Heisman?

There’s no question Rattler’s an elite prospect. He was the clear headliner of the Sooners’ 2019 class, ranking as one of the top quarterback prospects in the entire cycle. In minimal playing time last season, Rattler completed seven of 11 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball three times for 23 yards.

It’s a small sample size, but it’s clear Rattler is going to be highly productive in the Oklahoma offense. But college football analyst Danny Kanell has a major concern about the expected Oklahoma starter.

Kanell is highly worried about Rattler’s apparent “ego,” but still believes he’s going to be the next elite signal-caller to suit up for the Sooners.

“It’s tough for me to like him because I watched ‘QB1’ where he was one of the three featured quarterbacks a few years ago,” Kanell said, via 247Sports. “Man he has an ego on him. I like guys who go to work but you cannot deny the talent that’s there as a former five star recruit. . . . The sky is the limit for him in potential. I just want to see him go out there and do his work and go about his business and not get into any controversy in something he says to the media or does off the field. If he does that, there’s no question he can be at the center of the Heisman race.”

Kanell’s argument can be applied to any player in the country.

By all accounts, Rattler hasn’t had any character concerns during his time at Oklahoma.

The Sooners’ dual-threat quarterback is expected to do big things this upcoming season.