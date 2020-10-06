David Pollack Reacts To Oklahoma’s Disastrous Start

This season has been one to forget for the Oklahoma Sooners. Even though we’re just a few weeks into the season, it appears their hopes of making the College Football Playoff are hanging by a thread.

Two weeks ago, Oklahoma blew a double-digit lead at home against Kansas State. There was some optimism that Oklahoma would bounce back with a statement win over Iowa State this past weekend. Instead, Lincoln Riley’s squad lost back-to-back games.

While the main concern for the Sooners is their defense, ESPN analyst David Pollack believes the program’s inability to dominant in the trenches is another issue to monitor. Oklahoma’s leading rusher this past Saturday only had 47 yards on the ground against the Cyclones.

During this week’s ‘CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi Show,’ Pollack made it very clear that he has nothing positive to say about the Sooners.

“I don’t have anything positive to say,” Pollack said, per 247Sports. “I don’t think if you’re a realistic Oklahoma fan, you do either. Iowa State outgains you. Iowa State out first-downs you. Iowa State ran the ball better. It’s frustrating to watch when you watch Oklahoma. The most disappointing thing if you’re thinking about being an Oklahoma fan and all of these great offenses you’ve had, you’ve been able to run the football consistently. That’s different now. The offensive line has a lot of talented guys. I think they’re going to be really good at some point. But a lot of youth and they look like it. They’re not pushing people around like we’ve seen in the past. That’s not going to fix itself.”

Things aren’t going to get any easier for Oklahoma. This weekend it’ll have to take on Texas in the annual Red River Showdown.

Considering that Oklahoma has struggled to keep Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson in check, it’ll probably have a tough time slowing down Sam Ehlinger.

It’s been a brutal start to the season for the Sooners, but a win over the Longhorns would help them silence the critics. That being said, there’s not a lot to like about Riley’s squad right now.

[247Sports]