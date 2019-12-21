Another Key Oklahoma Player Won’t Play vs. LSU

Earlier this week, a report emerged revealing three Oklahoma players would be suspended for the team’s game against LSU.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Trejan Bridges were all suspended for the Peach Bowl. But that wasn’t the end of the bad news for the Sooners.

Late Friday night a report emerged suggesting the Sooners were dealt another blow on defense. Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell reportedly suffered an injury that will keep him out of the College Football Playoff.

Jason Kersey of the Athletic confirmed that Turner-Yell suffered a broken collarbone and won’t play against LSU.

I, too, can confirm that Delarrin Turner-Yell won’t play in the Peach Bowl. Needless to say, this is a massive, massive loss for the #Sooners defense — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 20, 2019

It’s a massive blow to the Oklahoma defense, just days after losing star defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins to suspension.

Turner-Yell recorded 75 tackles this season – good for second on the team. The sophomore also has three passes defended and a forced fumble while starting each of the team’s 13 games.

His loss combined with the loss of Perkins, who accounted for 38 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and six quarterback hurries, leaves the defense without two of its best players.

Facing the No. 1 team in total offense and No. 3 in scoring was already going to be a tough task. Now the Sooners will have to face it without two starters.

Kickoff for the Peach Bowl is at 4 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.