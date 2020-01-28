Oklahoma’s football program made a splash move on Monday by hiring DeMarco Murray to be the running backs coach for next season.

Murray had a prolific career with the Dallas Cowboys, as he led the NFL with 1,845 rushing yards back in 2014. He went on to have brief stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans prior to retiring.

It didn’t take long for Murray to find out what he wanted to do next in his career. During the 2019 season, he served as the running backs coach for the Arizona Wildcats.

Now, Murray will take on that same role with his alma mater.

Murray shared his first thoughts on returning to Oklahoma, saying “Excited to be back home where it all started!”

In terms of his playing career, Murray was dynamic for the Sooners. It’ll be tough for him to match that success as a coach, but clearly Lincoln Riley sees something in the program’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards.

Here’s the full reaction from Murray:

Excited to be back home where it all started! Can’t thank @LincolnRiley enough for this opportunity and look forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces and getting ready to work!! #OUDNA #8 #14 https://t.co/ygGhs6HDp9 — DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) January 27, 2020

Murray is only 31 years old and will have plenty of time to rise up the coaching ranks.

The Sooners will get to see Murray go to work this spring as he tries to coach up the team’s tailbacks for the 2020 season.