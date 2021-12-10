Details Emerge From Brent Venables’ Contract With Oklahoma

In a reunion 10 years in the making, Brent Venables has returned to Oklahoma as the Sooners’ head coach. But while the man clearly loves OU, the move was for more than just nostalgia. The man got paid.

According to Jason Kersey of The Athletic, Venables’ contract terms have just been released. The deal runs through January 31, 2028 and pays him $6.4 million in his first year. Venables will see a $100,000 raise every February.

It’s not the kind of behemoth deal that coaches like Brian Kelly or Mario Cristobal received, but it isn’t chump change either. The deal puts Venables just behind the likes of Ryan Day and James Franklin.

Venables was previously the highest-paid assistant coach in college football, making $1.8 million a year at Clemson. This deal more than triples his salary.

Not bad for a first-time head coach, regardless of his coaching acumen.

BREAKING: OU releases Brent Venables’ contract terms. It still must be approved by the Board or Regents. Venables’ contract will run through Jan. 31, 2028 and pay him $6.4 million the first year. His salary increases by $100K every February. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 10, 2021

Brent Venables got his coaching start at Kansas State in 1993 after graduating and spent six years there before being named co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Oklahoma in 1999.

He spent the next decade with the Sooners before being hired by Clemson in 2012. Venables quickly turned Clemson into a defensive juggernaut, winning two national titles amid one of the most successful runs for a college football program ever.

Now he’s being tasked with bringing that same leadership to Oklahoma. It’s not going to be an easy job – especially once the Sooners go to the SEC.

But if anyone can do it, it’s Brent Venables. And he’s going to be well-compensated for trying.