Eagles Reporter Makes Early Prediction For QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles already have an elite quarterback on their roster in Carson Wentz, and yet that didn’t stop the front office from selecting Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hurts isn’t ready to start at quarterback when Week 1 comes around this fall, but the talented prospect from Oklahoma is so versatile that fans are curious to see if he’ll be used in a hybrid role. We’ve seen the New Orleans Saints utilize Taysom Hill in a variety of ways, so the blueprint is there.

On the flip side, Hurts was such a successful quarterback in college that it’d be unfair to just write him off at that position. In fact, the Eagles would probably benefit more from allowing him to just focus on playing quarterback.

Eagles beat reporter Mike Kaye recently shared his prediction for Hurts this season. He believes that Philadelphia will take its time to develop Hurts and make sure he improves under center rather than moving him around all over the field.

From NJ.com:

While the narrative coming out of NovaCare Complex (or Pederson and Howie Roseman’s respective home offices) has been that Hurts could be used as a package player as a rookie, this beat writer is wary of that role, at least early on in the quarterback’s initial campaign. The Eagles view Hurts as a genuine quarterback, so they are likely to take the conservative approach with his development at the position.

Hurts improved drastically as a passer last season at Oklahoma. As a runner, he’s already viewed as a dynamic playmaker.

The Eagles won’t need to use Hurts at quarterback this fall unless Wentz suffers an injury. Given his injury history, it made sense for management to invest in a backup option.

What do you think Hurts’ role will be this year?