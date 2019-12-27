Ed Orgeron Has Extreme Praise For Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

In just over 24 hours, Oklahoma and LSU will battle for the right to make the College Football Playoff national title game. The Sooners enter as heavy underdog despite boasting one of the best offenses in the country this season.

The weapon that makes the Oklahoma offense go is star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He leads the Sooners in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron knows his defense will have its hands full trying to cover Lamb this weekend.

“He’s big and he’s strong. We see some very good receivers in practice and he’s different…The biggest thing is keep him in front of you and tackle. The yards after the catch is where he’s most dangerous,” Orgeron said.

Ed Orgeron on CeeDee Lamb: He's big and he's strong … we see some very good receivers in practice and he's different … The biggest thing is keep him in front of you and tackle. The yards after the catch is where he's most dangerous.#Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 27, 2019

Lamb finished the season with 14 touchdown receptions on the season. He averaged nearly 21 yards per reception, leading an explosive Sooners offense.

He’ll need to have his best game if Oklahoma wants to keep pace with a high-flying LSU offense. Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy for a reason.

He led one of the most potent offenses in the country against some of best defenses in the country.