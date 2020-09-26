ESPN Analyst Has A Telling Stat On The Oklahoma Sooners

On Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners took the field for their second game of the 2020 season and first game of Big 12 conference play.

Oklahoma hosted Kansas State, which opened the season with an embarrassing loss to Arkansas State. Unfortunately for the Sooners, the Wildcats came to play this afternoon.

Oklahoma jumped out to a 28-7 lead early in the third quarter and looked to be well on its way to a dominant victory. Kansas State came roaring back to life in the second half and outscored Oklahoma 31-7 over the final quarter and a half.

The end result was a 38-35 win for the Wildcats. Unfortunately, heartbreaking losses as the heavy favorite are nothing new for the Sooners.

ESPN’s Chris “the Bear” Fallica provided a bleak stat.

“This is Oklahoma’s 6th loss as a 20-point favorite since the start of the 2009 season. No other team has lost more than three in that span,” he shared.”

This is Oklahoma's 6th loss as a 20-point favorite since the start of the 2009 season. No other team has lost more than three in that span. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) September 26, 2020

That’s not a great look for an Oklahoma football program that is supposed to compete for national titles year-in and year-out.

The Sooners entered as the heavy favorite to win the Big 12 once again. However, those dreams may have been dashed in just the team’s second game.

Oklahoma will have to win-out and get some help along the way if it wants to play in the College Football Playoff this season.