ESPN Analyst Has Bold Prediction For Oklahoma Sooners In 2021

In seven editions of the College Football Playoff, Oklahoma has reached the tournament four times, only to fall flat in each appearance. But one ESPN analyst has a bold prediction for the Oklahoma Sooners heading into 2021.

In a feature on Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, college football analyst Heather Dinich asserted that this will be the year they get that long-awaited CFP win. Dinich took it a step further though, stating that Oklahoma has the potential to win the national title too.

Dinich explained that between the defense improving and the offense continuing to thrive, they’re heavy favorites for the Big 12 title. She believes that if they can avoid losing to Kansas State or their non-conference opponents, they’ll be taken seriously.

“This [year] the Sooners have the potential to win it all,” Dinich said. “The difference is in the defense, which was one of the worst in the country until defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was hired in 2019… According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Oklahoma has a 61.7-percent chance to win its seventh-straight Big 12 title…”

It’s hardly the first time Dinich has expressed confidence in the Sooners. She’s maintained that Oklahoma and Big 12 rising power Iowa State will both make the CFP this year.

Oklahoma has come close to winning CFP games before. They took Georgia to the wire in a 54-48 overtime shootout in 2017. But three of those losses have been double-digit blowouts.

Perhaps this year will be different though. Heather Dinich is confident it is.

Can Oklahoma win a College Football Playoff game this year?